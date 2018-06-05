WEATHER WATCH: June 1, 2018

Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

During the Memorial Day holiday weekend, winter-like weather settled into the Sierra mountains and foothills.

Brace yourselves, folks. It’s going to be a hot weekend with the possibility on Sunday of the mercury hitting the 100-degree mark for the first time in 2018.

It’s been a wacky week of temperature ups and downs with winter-like conditions over Memorial Day weekend giving way to a temperature of 97 degrees on Tuesday.

The hot temperatures will increase river flow. Lake Kaweah’s water level is holding steady at 175,000 acre feet.

