WEATHER WATCH: June 1, 2018

Brace yourselves, folks. It’s going to be a hot weekend with the possibility on Sunday of the mercury hitting the 100-degree mark for the first time in 2018.

It’s been a wacky week of temperature ups and downs with winter-like conditions over Memorial Day weekend giving way to a temperature of 97 degrees on Tuesday.

The hot temperatures will increase river flow. Lake Kaweah’s water level is holding steady at 175,000 acre feet.