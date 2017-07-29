WEATHER WATCH: July 28, 2017
July 29, 2017 - 14:47 admin
Summer is searing! Numerous, prolonged heatwaves have brought an extended period of above-average temperatures, with temperatures around average for only brief periods in the past several weeks.
This trend is expected to continue through mid August due to an unusually persistent ridge that has developed to the west of its typical summertime position over the Desert Southwest, meaning the occurrence of triple digit temperatures will continue across the California interior.
- Log in to post comments