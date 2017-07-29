Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Fireworks on Salt Creek Drive were lit in close proximity to dry grass. There's a reason fireworks are illegal in the foothills: it's due to the extreme fire danger. (Click arrows for additional photo.)Fireworks + dry vegetation = wildland fire

WEATHER WATCH: July 28, 2017

Summer is searing! Numerous, prolonged heatwaves have brought an extended period of above-average temperatures, with temperatures around average for only brief periods in the past several weeks.

This trend is expected to continue through mid August due to an unusually persistent ridge that has developed to the west of its typical summertime position over the Desert Southwest, meaning the occurrence of triple digit temperatures will continue across the California interior.

