WEATHER WATCH: July 27, 2018

July has been a searing hot month, accompanied by smoke from wildfires and mountain thunderstorms. In Three Rivers, daily high temperatures have been in the high 90s to 100 degrees or more every day this month.

The record for consecutive 100-degree days in Fresno is 21, a record that is on track to be broken today (Friday, July 27). Highs are forecast to be 100 degrees or higher through at least Monday.

Annually, this area hits 100 degrees or above an average of 36 days each year.