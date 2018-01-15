WEATHER WATCH: January 12, 2018
The Monday-Tuesday rainfall dropped 1.24 inches on the Three Rivers environs (at 1,000 feet), about an inch less than what the National Weather Service was forecasting for the area. That rainfall translated to 4-6 inches of snow at 7,000 feet and about a foot at the higher elevations like Alta Peak.
In December, only .08/inch of rain fell in Three Rivers, making this past December one of the driest on record.
The Generals Highway is currently open "between the parks," from Wuksachi Village to Kings Canyon. There is only patchy snow at Wolverton, which is a designated snowplay area in Sequoia, so no snowplay opportunities yet this winter.
