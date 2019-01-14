Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / WEATHER WATCH: January 11, 2019
Lake Kaweah is on the upswing. The roads and trails in the lake bottom are quickly becoming covered with water.

WEATHER WATCH: January 11, 2019

January 14, 2019 - 17:33 admin

 

The storms that began Sunday, Jan. 6, have added two more inches of precipitation in Three Rivers for a season total of 5.79 inches (1,000 feet elevation). Last year at this time, 3.43 inches had been received.

And the snow and rain news gets even better: In the seven-day forecast, each day has at least a 20 percent chance for more rain and snow. The nearby mountains have a three-foot snowpack at 7,500 feet and are expecting two to three feet of new snow by the end of the week.  

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2019 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X