WEATHER WATCH: January 11, 2019

The storms that began Sunday, Jan. 6, have added two more inches of precipitation in Three Rivers for a season total of 5.79 inches (1,000 feet elevation). Last year at this time, 3.43 inches had been received.

And the snow and rain news gets even better: In the seven-day forecast, each day has at least a 20 percent chance for more rain and snow. The nearby mountains have a three-foot snowpack at 7,500 feet and are expecting two to three feet of new snow by the end of the week.