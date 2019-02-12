WEATHER WATCH: February 8, 2019

A winter storm watch is in effect for the Southern Sierra beginning this afternoon (Friday, Feb. 8) through early Monday as Winter Storm Maya impacts the West Coast. Snow is forecast down to 3,000 feet elevation with total snowfall estimated to be another one to two feet.

Travel plans could be affected if the Generals Highway has to close again due to hazardous driving conditions. In the foothills, expect a wet weekend with freezing temperatures returning as Maya moves east.