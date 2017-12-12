WEATHER WATCH: December 8, 2017
December 12, 2017 - 18:31 admin
It’s been called the “Ridiculously Resilient Ridge” by UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. This stubborn and massive buildup of atmospheric high pressure — the culprit in some of the driest recent years — is now parked above the northeastern Pacific Ocean.
What this means is that California and much of the West are enjoying warm, dry days even as the onset of winter approaches. Currently, there is no precipitation in sight for the next week-and-a-half.
Sometimes an RRR gets locked into a certain area for an extended period of time, which is what’s happening now with this ridge. It’s moving north over California and the Northwest, causing higher-than-normal temperatures for this time of year and dry conditions, said Swain.
