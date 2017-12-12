WEATHER WATCH: December 8, 2017

It’s been called the “Ridiculously Resilient Ridge” by UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. This stubborn and massive buildup of atmospheric high pressure — the culprit in some of the driest recent years — is now parked above the northeastern Pacific Ocean.

What this means is that California and much of the West are enjoying warm, dry days even as the onset of winter approaches. Currently, there is no precipitation in sight for the next week-and-a-half.