WEATHER WATCH: DECEMBER 29, 2017

There is a slight chance of precipitation in the forecast for Wednesday-Saturday (January 3-6). Hopefully, that will translate into some much needed rain in the foothills and mountain snow.

So far, the stubborn ridge of high pressure parked over the West Coast is causing dry conditions to persist.

Case in point: The Thomas Fire that has ravaged Ventura and Santa Barbara counties is now the largest wildfire in California history. And it occurred in December!