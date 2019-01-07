WEATHER WATCH: December 28, 2018

The bone-chilling cold will persist at least into the first five days of 2019. High temperatures will be in the 50s; lows will be in the mid-30s for New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day.

A Christmas Eve lightning storm was accompanied by an inch of rain in Three Rivers. The year-to-date local rainfall total (2018-19) has now eclipsed four inches.

Snowpack in the nearby mountains is paltry with a foot on the ground at 7,500 feet. The next rain and snow is forecast to arrive Sunday, Jan. 6.