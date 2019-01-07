Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / WEATHER WATCH: December 28, 2018
There wasn't much snow on the ground at the end of December, but that didn't stop the antics at the Wolverton Snowplay Area in Sequoia National Park.

WEATHER WATCH: December 28, 2018

January 7, 2019 - 18:38 admin

 

The bone-chilling cold will persist at least into the first five days of 2019. High temperatures will be in the 50s; lows will be in the mid-30s for New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day.

A Christmas Eve lightning storm was accompanied by an inch of rain in Three Rivers. The year-to-date local rainfall total (2018-19) has now eclipsed four inches.

Snowpack in the nearby mountains is paltry with a foot on the ground at 7,500 feet. The next rain and snow is forecast to arrive Sunday, Jan. 6. 

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2019 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X