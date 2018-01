A South Fork friend alerted us this week to an inauspicious anniversary. December 20 marked the 150th anniversary of the Dennison Mountain snowslide. On that day in 1867, a massive avalanche violently ripped giant sequoias from the roots and pillaged everything in its path from mountaintop to the canyon floor.

The slide dammed the South Fork of the Kaweah River. For the rest of the story, go here.