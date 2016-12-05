WEATHER WATCH: December 2, 2016

With the passing of the last storm on Saturday, Nov. 26, the Three Rivers environs at 1,000 feet elevation received another 1.41 inches of rainfall. That nice freshet had most area totals at 2.76 inches or, at slightly higher elevations, right at three inches for the current season.

More clearing and sunshine is in the weekend forecast with daytime highs in the 60s. Another low pressure system will bring chances of precipitation during the workweek.