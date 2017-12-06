WEATHER WATCH: December 1, 2017
December 6, 2017 - 13:01 admin
Precipitation on Monday, Nov. 27, measured about a third of an inch in Three Rivers at 1,000 feet. The current weather pattern for early December is typical for La Nina: cool temps with only a slight chance of a stray shower in the 15-day forecast.
Conditions are ideal for the 8 a.m. start of the Kaweah Country Run, and recent rains have made the dirt lake-bottom trails dust free. Expect daytime highs in the 60s with chilly lows around 40 with clear nights.
Hazard burn permits now available:
Due to cooler temperatures and higher humidity, it is now permissible to obtain a burn permit for pile burning to rid property of dry, natural debris that might otherwise be a fire hazard. Property owners may obtain a burn permit at the local Cal Fire station.
Those in possession of a current, valid hazard-reduction burn permit may burn on permissible burn days. Residents who have a permit and are planning to burn must verify in advance that it is a permissive burn day by calling 1-877-429-2876.
Burning requirements are as follows:
—Only burn dry, natural vegetative material (leaves, pine needles, tree trimmings).
—Burning of trash, painted wood, or other non-vegetative debris is not allowed.
—No burning on windy days.
—Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and height (add to the pile as it burns down).
—Clear a 10-foot perimeter around pile, have a shovel and water source nearby, and have an adult in attendance at all times.
- Log in to post comments