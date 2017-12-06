WEATHER WATCH: December 1, 2017

Precipitation on Monday, Nov. 27, measured about a third of an inch in Three Rivers at 1,000 feet. The current weather pattern for early December is typical for La Nina: cool temps with only a slight chance of a stray shower in the 15-day forecast.

Conditions are ideal for the 8 a.m. start of the Kaweah Country Run, and recent rains have made the dirt lake-bottom trails dust free. Expect daytime highs in the 60s with chilly lows around 40 with clear nights.

Hazard burn permits now available:

Due to cooler temperatures and higher humidity, it is now permissible to obtain a burn permit for pile burning to rid property of dry, natural debris that might otherwise be a fire hazard. Property owners may obtain a burn permit at the local Cal Fire station.

Those in possession of a current, valid hazard-reduction burn permit may burn on permissible burn days. Residents who have a permit and are planning to burn must verify in advance that it is a permissive burn day by calling 1-877-429-2876.

Burning requirements are as follows:

—Only burn dry, natural vegetative material (leaves, pine needles, tree trimmings).

—Burning of trash, painted wood, or other non-vegetative debris is not allowed.

—No burning on windy days.

­

—Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and height (add to the pile as it burns down).

—Clear a 10-foot perimeter around pile, have a shovel and water source nearby, and have an adult in attendance at all times.