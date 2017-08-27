WEATHER WATCH: August 25, 2017

Temperatures are forecast to spike, rising to around 6-12 degrees above normal through the week. Nighttime lows will be 10 or more degrees higher than they were this week and are not expected to drop below the 70s.

If this hot air collides with the cooler air aloft over the Sierra, the chance of thunderstorms will continue. The region could also experience residual moisture from Hurricane Harvey, which is currently aiming for the Texas Gulf Coast.