This Douglas squirrel doesn't need a weather forecast to announce what season is approaching. Time to stockpiling the pinenuts for winter!

WEATHER WATCH: August 24, 2018

While the Big Island of Hawaii is being pummeled with up to 24 inches of rain from Hurricane Lane, Kaweah Country weather is taking a turn toward moderate, fall-like temperatures with daytime highs forecast to dip into the 80s for the first time since mid-June.

Although there is no wet weather in the 15-day forecast, there are also no triple-digit temps. The increasingly shorter days not only bring cool temperatures in the mornings but with each passing day air quality will dramatically improve.   

