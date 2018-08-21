WEATHER WATCH: August 17, 2018

Although the daytime temperatures will continue to stubbornly hover around the century mark, there are signs that autumn is approaching. The mornings have a hint of coolness in the air and the daytime hours are getting noticeably shorter.

Also, the rivers have slowed to a trickle and fire danger is high. This week, Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks instituted Stage 2 fire restrictions, which severely limits any type of fire or flame, including cigarettes, below 6,000 feet elevation.