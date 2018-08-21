Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / WEATHER WATCH: August 17, 2018
A smoky sunset as seen from the Mineral King area of Sequoia National Park on August 11. The worst of the smoke in the region due to the Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County has dispersed.

WEATHER WATCH: August 17, 2018

August 21, 2018 - 17:53 admin

 

Although the daytime temperatures will continue to stubbornly hover around the century mark, there are signs that autumn is approaching. The mornings have a hint of coolness in the air and the daytime hours are getting noticeably shorter.

Also, the rivers have slowed to a trickle and fire danger is high. This week, Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks instituted Stage 2 fire restrictions, which severely limits any type of fire or flame, including cigarettes, below 6,000 feet elevation.

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2018 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X