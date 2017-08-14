Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

This illuminated orb in the sky will interfere with the dark sky needed to optimally view the Perseid meteor shower.

WEATHER WATCH: August 11, 2017

August 14, 2017

 

This weekend — August 11-12 and August 12-13 — are the peak nights of the 2017 Perseid meteor shower. The greatest number of meteors typically fall in the wee hours before dawn, and on a moonless night, viewers can often spot 50 or more meteors per hour.

This year, a waning gibbous moon will light up the sky after midnight but a good percentage of these meteors should be bright enough to overcome moonlit glare.

