Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / WEATHER WATCH: April 28, 2017
The Middle Fork, and all forks, of the Kaweah River are currently swift, cold, and dangerous.

WEATHER WATCH: April 28, 2017

May 1, 2017 - 18:15 admin
April 28, 2017

 

The first 90-degree temperatures of 2017 will arrive this week providing a not-so-subtle reminder that summer is on its way. These first hot temperatures of the year will make a dent in the monster snowpack that’s still clinging to the higher elevations.

That snowmelt will enter the creeks and river drainages as icy, fast-moving water. Please, please, PLEASE stay far away from the river’s edge. It’s currently a deadly place to play.

 

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2017 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X