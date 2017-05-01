WEATHER WATCH: April 28, 2017

The first 90-degree temperatures of 2017 will arrive this week providing a not-so-subtle reminder that summer is on its way. These first hot temperatures of the year will make a dent in the monster snowpack that’s still clinging to the higher elevations.

That snowmelt will enter the creeks and river drainages as icy, fast-moving water. Please, please, PLEASE stay far away from the river’s edge. It’s currently a deadly place to play.