Ithuriel’s spears, wild hyacinth, and golden madia. (Click arrows for additional photos.) Satin bells. (Click arrows for additional photos.) Golden brodiaea. (Click arrows for additional photos.) Spreading phlox. (Click arrows for additional photos.) Chia. (Click arrows for additional photos.) Lupine and California poppies. (Click arrows for additional photos.)

WEATHER WATCH: April 27, 2018

April 28, 2018 - 16:42 admin

 

FINDING FLOWERS:  They aren’t going to last for ever so hurry for a visit to the Salt Creek Trail to view the carpet of color that’s currently lighting up the hillsides. In just a few hundred feet from the parking lot the blooms begin. In fact, a walk of less than a mile will feature all the wildflowers that are in the photos above. Just over a two-mile hike will reward visitors with views of two waterfalls.

* * *

The first 90-degree day of 2018 was Monday, April 23. But a reprieve from these summer-like temperatures is coming. 

The mercury will take a 20-degree dive over the weekend and into the first part of the workweek. Precipitation is a possibility for Tuesday, May 1. This will start May the way March and April began, with winter playing catch-up on precipitation.

After this unsettled weather, the temperature will inch back toward the 80s and could even reach 90 again by the first weekend in May.

