WEATHER WATCH: April 21, 2017

According to a report out this week from NASA, the 2017 California snowpack is close to being the largest on record. On April 1, NASA’s Airborne Snow Observatory mapped the Tuolumne Basin’s snowpack, which showed that it has twice the volume of last year’s snowpack and is 21 times larger than the snowpack of 2015, the lowest on record.The data also show that the Sierra’s snowpack is bigger than the last four years combined.