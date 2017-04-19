WEATHER WATCH: April 14, 2017

Folks in their Easter finery will stay dry during Sunday’s sunrise service as the region gets a break from wet weather and will have temperatures near average. On Monday, the next low-pressure system will begin to move in, bringing with it a chance of precipitation to Central California and snow in the Sierra above 6,000 feet for a few days.

On April 7, Gov. Brown lifted the drought emergency in all California, except Tulare, Kings, Fresno, and Tuolumne counties. These counties are where emergency drinking water projects will continue to help address diminished groundwater supplies. The drought emergency had been in place since 2014.