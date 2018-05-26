Weather cool-down won't discourage weekend crowds

WEATHER WATCH: After a weak low-pressure system moves through the region this weekend — creating cold and possibly wet conditions for Memorial Day revelers who are seeking respite in the Sierra — a seasonal warm-up will begin. Beginning midweek, high temperatures will eclipse the 90-degree mark and are forecast to remain firmly entrenched for the next 10 days or so. The first 90-degree day of 2018 was April 23, and May, uncharacteristically, had just one short run of 90-degree days.

* * *

That dramatic cooling that has high temperatures forecast for today (May 25) 13 degrees cooler than the day before will climb back to the seasonal norm by Sunday. The day before Memorial Day is the peak day for the holiday celebrations when every campground and lodging room is expected to be full with visitors.

In the nearby mountains, the gray-May effect is expected to continue with a chance of showers and even a dusting snow at the highest elevations.

Lake Kaweah, nearly full to the take line, will be an attraction for recreationists but the decreased shoreline and limited facilities should make for lots of waterfront company. The biggest crowds will be at the boat ramps as area boaters rarely get to experience this much water.

A little more than three months ago, California was mired in a deepening drought. But along came March and in an unexpected turn of events a persistent pattern of of cold, wet storms dominated the northern two-thirds of California. These late storms boosted snowpack and surface runoff.

And Lake Kaweah’s extended period when the basin is full is now being sustained by May’s cooler temperatures resulting in a slower, sustained snowmelt.

“This cooler weather we’re having right now is extending this happy time we are all enjoying here at the lake,” said Phil Deffenbaugh, Lake Kaweah’s general manager. “We expect this high water level to continue for at least another week. Then we will gradually increase the release and the lake level will begin to drop.”

For the past couple of weeks, the storage at Lake Kaweah has been holding steady at about 175,000 acre feet. Inflow is currently 677 cubic feet per second (cfs); the outflow is 663 cfs.