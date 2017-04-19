Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / Wandering bear causes lockdown at Three Rivers School
This bear was highly visible for a week in the central part of Three Rivers, being observed walking on the highway, near restaurants and homes, and at Three Rivers School.

Wandering bear causes lockdown at Three Rivers School

April 19, 2017 - 11:53 admin
April 14, 2017
By: 
John Elliott

 

A bear roaming the campus of Three Rivers Union School on Monday, April 3, was cause for the local kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school’s first-ever lockdown. The lockdown became protocol under the safety procedure policy that was adopted by the board of trustees last fall.
 
The incident occurred at 1 p.m. as the kindergarten class was being released. Parents picking up their children were escorted to their vehicles. The bear never threatened life or property. 
 
“While I was trying to scare the bear away, it actually brushed me on the leg on the way by,” said Isaac Warner, sixth-grade teacher. “The bear seemed completely uninterested in what I was doing and my yelling.”
 
Within the hour, a state Fish and Wildlife officer arrived on the scene and the bear was tranquilized and removed from the campus. The procedure in similar incidents is to record the age, gender, and vital statistics, then  euthanize the bear.
 
This cinnamon-colored American black bear (Ursus americanus) was seen pacing back and forth in several areas near the Middle and South forks of the Kaweah River. It was first noticed 10 days prior to the school incident exhibiting unusual behavior along the river bank near the Three Rivers Hideaway.
 
One resident in that area reported that some bear cubs had been swept away in the whitewater and this bear was looking for the lost cubs. The medium-sized bear appeared to be healthy physically but in each encounter was observed pacing back and forth indicating that it may have been distressed or disoriented.      
 

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2017 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X