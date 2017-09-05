Victims of backcountry fatalities identified

Coroners for Fresno and Tulare counties released updates this week on two hikers who fell and suffered fatal injuries while hiking in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

The first accident occurred Monday, Aug. 14, when Scott Davis, 62, of Ridgecrest and his son were hiking a section of the John Muir Trail known as the Golden Staircase north of Mather Pass in Kings Canyon National Park.

Scott fell in a steep part of the trail, sustaining fatal injuries. His son, who was hiking behind his father, made the discovery. The Fresno County Coroner ruled that Davis died from injuries sustained in that fall.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, Jeffrey Brown, 37, of San Juan Capistrano died when he fell while hiking in steep terrain on the north side of Alta Peak above Pear Lake in Sequoia National Park. According to the Tulare County Coroner, Brown died from blunt force trauma.

The Fresno County Coroner also reported that the recovery of what they now believe to be two vehicles in the Kings River, with a total of four bodies pinned inside may begin as early as this weekend. A spokesperson for the Coroner’s office said that the accident has sparked an international incident because two of the victims are Thai nationals.