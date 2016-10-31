Two injured in separate Highway 198 accidents

CHP officers and emergency responders were busy last weekend working two accidents that involved three vehicles. The driver in the solo vehicle accident was injured in the more serious of the two crashes; seat belts and deployed airbags were lifesavers in both.

Jay Hossain, a Three Rivers resident and the owner/operator of Western Holiday Lodge, was driving his 1999 Lexus SUV eastbound on Highway 198 in the passing lanes one mile west of Horse Creek. Hossain lost control of his vehicle as it veered across multiple lanes, rolled over, and landed on its roof in the westbound lane .

The solo vehicle rollover occurred Friday, Oct. 21, about 3 p.m. Hossain, suffered injuries to his back and neck and was airlifted via the the air-ambulance helicopter to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia. He was treated and later released from the hospital and is now recuperating at home.

According to information gathered at the scene, Hossain’s vehicle experienced mechanical failure when a wheel or axle broke.

Coincidentally, Hossain was involved in another crash on at almost the same location in August 2015. In that crash, Hossain’s 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan was headed westbound when it was sideswiped by an eastbound pickup that veered across the center line.

In the 2015 crash the minivan suffered major damage; Hossain had moderate injuries and subsequently recovered. It might appear Hossain has experienced a streak of bad luck, but to hear Jay and his family tell it, he is fortunate to be alive.

Two-car collision on Sierra Drive

The second collision involved two Hondas on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 9:30 a.m. A 2016 Honda Civic being driven eastbound by Megan Asel, 26, of Visalia turned in front of a 2008 Honda Civic headed westbound. The westbound driver was Kathleen Kelly, 56, of Three Rivers.

The crash occurred in front of Antoinette’s Coffee and Goodies. Neither driver was injured but a passenger riding in Asel’s vehicle complained of head pain.

The 2016 Civic had major damage to the front end and right quarter panel. The 2008 Civic had minor damage.

Complete reports on both accidents is expected by next week.