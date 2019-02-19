Two California national parks enlarged

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the U.S. Senate passed a bill that protects millions of acres of public lands and hundreds of miles of river, creates four new national monuments, restricts mining and development around national parks while expanding other parks, and saves taxpayers $9 million, according to Congressional Budget Office projections.

“The most sweeping conservation legislation in a decade” passed 92 to 8, The Washington Post said, and has widespread support in the House. The bill expands Joshua Tree and Death Valley national parks in California, permanently bars mining on 370,000 acres around Yellowstone and North Cascades national parks, protects 1.3 million acres of land as national wilderness, codifies a program from former President Barack Obama that makes national parks free for fourth graders and their families, and funds a migratory bird habitat protection program.