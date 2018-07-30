Tulare County Fire Department summer report

The call volume increased from 21 calls for service in June to 34 in July, according to Charlie Norman, Tulare County fire chief.

Here are the updates he provided for up to and including July 25, 2018, in the community of Three Rivers:

July 2018

Power Pole Fire - 1

Vegetation/Grass Fires - 2

Public Service Assist - 1

Trash/Debris Fires - 0

Structure Fires - 0

Vehicle Accidents - 2

Vehicle Fires - 0

Rescues - 0

Medical Aids - 23

Other Incidents - 5

Total Incidents- 34

2018 Calls YTD: 161

Here is a synopsis of the most notable events:

July 5 (morning)— TCFD units from Three Rivers, Lemon Cove, and Cal Fire responded to a reported wildland fire at 37066 Sierra Drive in Three Rivers (Horse Creek area). Upon arrival crews found approximately five acres of grass involved with a potential for 100 acres. The crews were able to contain the fire within an hour. The total burned area was estimated at 12 acres. Crews remained on scene performing mop-up duties for approximately four hours.

July 10 (afternoon)— TCFD units from Three Rivers, Lemon Cove, and Cal Fire responded to a reported grass fire at 40500 Sierra Drive in Three Rivers. Upon arrival crews found approximately one acre of grass and several palm trees involved with fire. The crews identified a commercial structure as a potential exposure early in the incident. Crews contained the fire in approximately 30 minutes with no damage to structures or extension into the wildland. The incident burned approximately two acres of dry grass. Crews remained on scene performing mop-up duties for approximately two hours.

July 14— The Three Rivers Historical Museum and Three Rivers Fire personnel hosted the annual Hot Dog Festival. The event was well attended and the fundraising efforts (and hot dog consumption) exceeded the previous year’s efforts. A good time was had by all attendees and we look forward to next year.

July 23 (afternoon)— On the afternoon of July 23, TCFD Station 14 and Cal Fire units responded to a single vehicle rollover at 41895 North Fork Drive. The patient was transported to a local area hospital and the vehicle sustained total damage.

Statewide update­— Currently, there are 14 active fire incidents burning throughout California (as of Wednesday, July 25). The largest is the Ferguson Fire (Mariposa County), which is at 38,522 acres and 25 percent containment. TCFD and area resources are currently contributing to the suppression efforts of this incident. Tragically, Cal Fire dozer operator Braden Varney was killed during an early operational period when his dozer rolled over. This is a solemn reminder of the hazards associated with this profession, wrote Chief Norman.

Locally, the Horse Creek Fire (Sequoia National Park incident) is burning in the Horse Creek area of the park. The incident is a lightning-caused fire and is currently at 30 acres and 50 percent containment. There are no structure threats and there is significant treatment and firebreaks in the area that have aided in suppression efforts.