Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / Tulare County Fire Department
The good news is: there were no structure firs in Three Rivers during September.

Tulare County Fire Department

October 15, 2018 - 19:05 admin
September 2018 update
October 5, 2018

 

The Tulare County Fire Department call volume from Three Rivers decreased from 22 calls for service in August to 19 in September. TCFD personnel responded to two separate “snakes in a residence” calls during the month. 
 
Here are the calls for assistance during September for the community of Three Rivers:  
 
Power Line Down- 1
 
Vegetation/Grass Fires- 0
 
Public Service Assist- 2
 
Trash/Debris Fires- 0
 
Structure Fires- 0
 
Vehicle Accidents- 0 
 
Vehicle Fires- 0
 
Rescues- 0
 
Medical Aids- 13
 
Other Incidents- 3
 
2018 calls year-to-date: 212
 
Statewide Update: Currently, there are 13 active fire incidents throughout the California. This number has gradually decreased over the last couple of weeks. TCFD crews have recently returned from the Oak Fire in Madera County. This was a small incident in comparison to the vast majority of seasonal incidents. Crews returned earlier in the month from the Mendocino Complex and Hirz Fires after extended deployments.
 
Statistics provided by Charlie Norman, Fire Chief, Tulare County Fire Department
 

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2018 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X