Try-TCaT program offers reduced fares

September 20, 2016
September 16, 2016
Sarah Elliott

 

Tulare County Area Transit (TCaT) has established the Try-TCaT New Rider Discount Program, which offers discounted transit passes to new transit riders living in unincorporated areas of Tulare County. 

To qualify for the discounted rate, prospective riders must:

—Be a new rider to the TCaT system, which means: 

1. You have not previously purchased a T-Pass or TCaT-only Pass; and

2. You have not ridden the bus more than 12 times in the last 12 months. 

—Provide proof of residency in an unincorporated area in Tulare County to the Tulare County Resource Management Agency, 5961 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia.

If approved, you will receive vouchers to purchase up to six months of discounted transit passes. The T-Pass, normally sold for $50, will be available for $10. The TCaT-only Monthly Pass, normally sold for $40, will be available for $5. 

Permit Center hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Friday 9-11 a.m. (closed weekends and holidays). Cash in the exact amount, check, money orders, and credit cards (processing fee may apply) are accepted.

For more information or to download an application, visit www.ridetcat.org. For any questions regarding the Try-TCaT New Rider Discount Program, call (559) 624-7144.

