TRUS superintendent search postponed

After meeting in closed session on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 21, the Three Rivers Union School board of trustees voted to postpone the search for a new district superintendent until at least March 2019. The reason cited was that following interviews of finalist candidates and completing reference checks, a suitable candidate was not found.

That decision, coupled with the fact that no candidates filed to run on the November 6 ballot for two vacancies on the board of trustees, set off a chain reaction of events from parents and community members. As of this week, several applicants have requested that they be considered for appointment to vacancies on the school board.

Two applicants, Erin Leedy and Anne Pfaff, have written letters to the school administration requesting they be considered for appointment. According to unconfirmed reports, there may be at least two other community members who are in process with letters requesting that they be appointed.

In addition, George Kulick, current two-term board member who did not file for re-election, stated in an email, “I agreed to stay on for now.”

According to Sue Sherwood, who will continue in her roles as superintendent, principal, and eighth-grade teacher at the 131-student K-8 school, the administration is checking on the procedure for appointments. Sherwood said she believes the vacancies must be officially posted and is waiting for direction from the Tulare County Registrar of Voters.