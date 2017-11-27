TRUS students receive creative lessons in movement, human physiology

Parents, other family members, friends, and school staff crowded into Three Rivers School’s McDowall Auditorium gymnasium last week for a performance of “The Human Body” by students. The Thursday evening (Nov. 16) event was the culmination of several weeks of fitness and lessons on the science of the human body, led by Colleen Macomber, founder and artistic director of Creative Arts Momentum.

The extravaganza featured 115 students, ranging in age from third through eighth grades. The students were separated into four groups representing the body’s systems and trained every day at school for three weeks prior to the performance.

Colleen was assisted by percussionist Mark Shuklian.

“I can’t believe he can do all that with the drums,” Colleen exclaimed. “It’s been a win-win, and we hope to grow this program together.”

The program incorporated a curriculum featuring the science of the human body accompanied by dance lessons, live music, and teamwork. As an after-school project, Macomber and Shuklian trained their team of students, dubbed FOCUS — Fierce, Outstanding, Courageous, Unique Students.

“I bring a lot of energy to the program, and the kids of Three Rivers give it right back to me,” said Colleen. “They work hard and exude professionalism and self-esteem.”

Macomber received financial support for the program from the Three Rivers Union School Foundation, Eagle Booster Club, and some anonymous sources. After working in Colorado and Mexico, Macomber plans to return with her Creative Arts Momentum program to Three Rivers next year and again work with Mark Shuklian.

“We set a standard of excellence, and the students find out what it feels like to truly do their best,” said Colleen. “A seed was planted at TRUS, and we look forward to seeing it grow.”