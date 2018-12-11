TRUS field trip climbs high for fire

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, eighth-grade students from Three Rivers Union School visited Park Ridge Lookout in the Grant Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park. Led by Susan Sherwood, eighth-grade teacher and superintendent of the district, the students spent a few hours learning about a working fire lookout with hands-on lessons in good fire, bad fire, weather and lightning, communications, and how to use the Osborne Firefinder to dial in a fire.

All of us from Park Ridge — George Kulick, volunteer fire lookout; John Ziegler, fire management officer-Kings District; and I — thoroughly enjoyed the day and look forward to another visit next season.

I would like to give a special shout out to the students for taking the time to send handwritten thank-you notes to us. So refreshing and appreciated! Well done, kids!

Wendy Garton is the v olunteer lookout coordinator for the Buck Rock Foundation. When not manning a fire lookout, she resides in Miramonte.