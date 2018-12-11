TRUS field trip climbs high for fire
December 11, 2018 - 19:17 admin
December 7, 2018
By:
Wendy Garton
On Wednesday, Oct. 10, eighth-grade students from Three Rivers Union School visited Park Ridge Lookout in the Grant Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park. Led by Susan Sherwood, eighth-grade teacher and superintendent of the district, the students spent a few hours learning about a working fire lookout with hands-on lessons in good fire, bad fire, weather and lightning, communications, and how to use the Osborne Firefinder to dial in a fire.
All of us from Park Ridge — George Kulick, volunteer fire lookout; John Ziegler, fire management officer-Kings District; and I — thoroughly enjoyed the day and look forward to another visit next season.
I would like to give a special shout out to the students for taking the time to send handwritten thank-you notes to us. So refreshing and appreciated! Well done, kids!
Wendy Garton is the volunteer lookout coordinator for the Buck Rock Foundation. When not manning a fire lookout, she resides in Miramonte.
ABOUT PARK RIDGE LOOKOUT: Accessed via a two-mile hike from Panoramic Point above Grant Grove, the lookout was established in 1916 and staffed continuously until 1974, then sporadically until its closure in 1996. With a cooperative agreement between the Buck Rock Foundation and the Park Service, Park Ridge was once again staffed in 2004. Through BRF's volunteer lookout program, it continues to be staffed many days during fire season.
- Log in to post comments