Tree fall damages vehicles at Lodgepole
January 12, 2018
John Elliott
The wet and windy weather that passed through Kaweah Country on Tuesday, Jan. 9, caused a Jeffrey pine to fall on four cars in the Lodgepole Market employees' parking lot in Sequoia National Park. The incident occurred about 12:45 p.m.
Rangers heard the tree fall and responded immediately to the scene. There were no reported injuries.
The tree measured 150 feet tall and 38 inches in diameter. Four inches of snow, accompanied by some gusty winds, were reported at Lodgepole that afternoon.
California is experiencing tree die-off on an unprecedented scale. The Sierra Nevada region has been hit extremely hard.
An estimated 129 million trees have died across the state due to drought and bark beetles since 2010, and 85 percent of those dead trees are in the Sierra.
Because of this die-off, currently and for many years to come, when in the Sierra foothills or mountains, keep these safety tips in mind:
—Be aware of your surroundings as trees can fall without warning. Be particularly watchful when it's windy or following a snowstorm when branches are covered with snow.
—Avoid parking or camping in areas where trees could fall.
—Avoid dense patches of dead trees. Limbs and damaged trees may fall at any time. Trees without needles, bark or limbs may indicate structural defects. Trees with broken tops, basal scars, numerous downed limbs, ants, or an abundance of woodpecker holes may have internal rot.
—Beware of hazardous trees due to insect damage, which is what is currently plaguing most of the dead or dying trees in the Sierra mountains.
—Look up while on trails, especially when it’s windy. Stay out of the forest when there are strong winds that could blow down trees. If you are already in the forest when winds kick up, head to a clearing out of reach of any potential falling trees.
—Park close to a main road rather than on a spur or one-way section when driving in remote areas of the forest to avoid being trapped if a tree falls across the road.
