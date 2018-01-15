Tree fall damages vehicles at Lodgepole

The wet and windy weather that passed through Kaweah Country on Tuesday, Jan. 9, caused a Jeffrey pine to fall on four cars in the Lodgepole Market employees' parking lot in Sequoia National Park. The incident occurred about 12:45 p.m.

Rangers heard the tree fall and responded immediately to the scene. There were no reported injuries.

The tree measured 150 feet tall and 38 inches in diameter. Four inches of snow, accompanied by some gusty winds, were reported at Lodgepole that afternoon.

California is experiencing tree die-off on an unprecedented scale. The Sierra Nevada region has been hit extremely hard.

An estimated 129 million trees have died across the state due to drought and bark beetles since 2010, and 85 percent of those dead trees are in the Sierra.

Because of this die-off, currently and for many years to come, when in the Sierra foothills or mountains, keep these safety tips in mind: