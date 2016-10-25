Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

The travels of C16 and her cubs

October 25, 2016 - 14:07 admin
October 21, 2016
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

C16 is a black-colored bear with a white blaze on her chest and outfitted with a radio collar. She is accompanied by her two cubs, and both have a tag in one ear declaring them D16 and E16.
 
Two separate photos were submitted this week that document the human-caused downturn in these bears’ lives.
 
One photo was taken August 22, after the bears gained access to a dumpster full of food waste at Pinewood Picnic Area in the Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park. The bear-proof dumpster was left unlocked by a group of picnickers.
 
The other photo shows C16 on October 6 doing as she was taught at Pinewood: attempting to access a dumpster, this time at Totem Market just outside the Sequoia Park entrance in Three Rivers. But this one was locked.
 
More recently, there have been numerous sightings of C16 and brood in the South Fork area.  Lock. Up. Your. Trash.

