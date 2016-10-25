The travels of C16 and her cubs

C16 is a black-colored bear with a white blaze on her chest and outfitted with a radio collar. She is accompanied by her two cubs, and both have a tag in one ear declaring them D16 and E16.

Two separate photos were submitted this week that document the human-caused downturn in these bears’ lives.

One photo was taken August 22, after the bears gained access to a dumpster full of food waste at Pinewood Picnic Area in the Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park. The bear-proof dumpster was left unlocked by a group of picnickers.

The other photo shows C16 on October 6 doing as she was taught at Pinewood: attempting to access a dumpster, this time at Totem Market just outside the Sequoia Park entrance in Three Rivers. But this one was locked.