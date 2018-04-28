Tourist injured in Sierra Drive rollover

When the spring visitor season arrives, there is more traffic and lots of distracted drivers eyeing the Three Rivers scenery and the river canyon views on the approach to Sequoia National Park. On Friday, April 13, at 6:45 p.m., a visiting New York tourist driving westbound on Sierra Drive apparently became distracted and failed to straighten out in the curve just below the east entrance to Pierce Drive.

When David Glazer of New York City tried to correct his position in the roadway, the sudden turning action caused the 2017 Nissan Sentra rental car he was driving to flip over on the vehicle’s roof in the westbound lane. Within minutes, passing motorists had stopped to assist the victim and first responders began to arrive on the scene.

The accident caused Highway 198 to be temporarily closed in both directions while emergency responders secured the scene and established traffic control. In a few minutes, Glazer was helped from the upside-down vehicle and examined by medical personnel at the scene.

According to information from one of the investigating CHP officers at the scene, the victim suffered moderate injuries and was transported via ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.

Central Valley Towing personnel righted the vehicle and transported the damaged Hertz rental car to its Visalia towing yard.

A CHP spokesperson in the Visalia area office said a final determination on the cause of the crash will be made public in the accident report when the investigation is completed.

UPDATE: Cause of 3R rollover crash released (April 27, 2018)

On Monday, April 23, the CHP released a final accident report on the rollover accident that occurred on Sierra Drive east of the western entrance to Pierce Drive that occurred Friday, April 13.

In that solo vehicle rollover, David Glazer, a resident of New York City, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center via ambulance.

Glazer, 74, reportedly told investigators at the scene that he has sleep apnea and fell asleep during the early evening accident, which is what caused him to cross the center line of the highway.

When Glazer tried to correct his position in the eastbound lane, his sudden turning action caused the rented 2017 Nissan Sentra he was driving to flip over onto the vehicle’s roof where it came to a stop in the westbound lane.

The investigating CHP officer said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug use and that two witnesses corroborated Glazer’s account of the accident.