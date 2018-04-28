Three vie for county Superintendent of Schools

The current chaos in national and state politics serves to underscore the importance of local elections. And what could possibly be more important than the future education of local children?

It’s obvious that the non-partisan race for Tulare County Superintendent of Schools is among the most important elections on the local ballot for the June 5 primary.

The window of opportunity opened for prospective candidates when Jim Vidak announced last year that he would not seek an eighth term. Vidak has served the students of Tulare County as superintendent for nearly three decades.

Vidak won’t be going anywhere soon. He will remain on the county board in an advisory capacity and help with the learning curve during the transition for the winning candidate.

The current three candidates all have experience as administrators and know best their hometown districts: Tim Hire (Exeter), Anthony Martin (Porterville), and Craig Wheaton (Visalia).

The county superintendent of schools position was established by the California State Constitution in 1879. The superintendent’s primary responsibilities are the monitoring and oversight of the student academic environment and the district’s fiscal stability.

In recent years, those responsibilities have evolved to also include educating specific student populations like special education and the disenfranchised. Key to small districts like Three Rivers are the direct services that each superintendent is entrusted to supervise.

Town Hall— Each of the candidates has been invited to attend the candidates’ night scheduled for the next Three Rivers Town Hall meeting Monday, May 7, 7 p.m., at the Memorial Building.

Here is some information on the candidates:

TIM HIRE