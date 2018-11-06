Three Rivers resident deputy receives promotion

It’s not official yet, but administrative details are in the works to promote Mark Frick, Three Rivers resident deputy, to detective. No replacement has been officially named to take over the Three Rivers position but a leading candidate is a former Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputy who lives in Three Rivers and is currently working for another Tulare County city police department.

In 2015, Deputy Frick began working as the local resident deputy when he took an interim assignment filling in for then-resident deputy Scott Doyle, who was on leave.

Frick, a member of the Three Rivers Union School board of trustees, is a longtime local resident who attended Three Rivers Union School. His adult children were also raised here and attended TRUS.

“Once a new resident deputy is named, I’ll still be involved here to assist with search-and-rescue operations,” Frick said.

This past whitewater season, Deputy Frick completed the training necessary to be certified in swiftwater rescue. He currently serves on the Sheriff’s Office’s Swiftwater/Dive Rescue Team.