Three Rivers is represented at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

A talented Three Rivers canine will be among more than 3,000 dogs competing in the events of Westminster Week in New York City. Nexpa resides in Three Rivers with her pet parents, Holly and Jeff Webb.

The highlight of this week of celebrating dogs is the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show, which will be held Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13 and 14. Westminster Week also includes the fourth annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster on Saturday, Feb. 11, and the second annual Masters Obedience Championship at Westminster on Monday, Feb. 13.

Nexpa, known officially as “Grand Champion RODEO’s All About North Rim Nostalgia RA” is a 2½-year-old female Greater Swiss Mountain Dog, bred by Holly and Jeff. She was born at Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim in Arizona.

In August 2014, when Nexpa was four months old, the Webbs settled in Three Rivers when Jeff transferred from Grand Canyon to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

In 2016, Nexpa ranked #2 female Greater Swiss and #6 overall Greater Swiss in the USA in the American Kennel Club’s owner-handled series. Nexpa competes in various AKC events including conformation shows, obedience, rally obedience, and herding.

In New York next week, Nexpa will be shown in the Best of Breed Competition at the All-Breed Dog Show by her 2017 handler, Janice Hayes of Palm Springs, Calif. Breed competition during Westminster’s world-famous dog show will be Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Piers 92/94 event venue. Live television coverage will be on the Nat Geo WILD cable/satellite channel from 2 to 4 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

The evening finals — Groups and Best In Show — will be held Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Madison Square Garden and televised live from 8 to 11 p.m. (EST) on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

The prestigious dog show will be preceded by the Masters Agility Championship on Pier 94 as part of the “Meet and Compete” event, which also includes AKC Meet the Breeds on Piers 92 and 94.

These additional events ensure Westminster Week has a full range of informational and fun dog-related activities. On Saturday, Feb. 12, the finals of the Masters Agility Championship will be aired on FS1 from 8 to 10 pm (EST).

At their home in Three Rivers, Holly and Jeff are breeders of AKC Greater Swiss Mountain Dogs. According to the couple’s website, Swissies are tri-colored working dogs with a big size and good temperament.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is an all-breed conformation show that has been held in New York City annually since 1877.

For the full Westminster Week schedule, visit ww.westminsterkennelclub.org.