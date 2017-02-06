Three Rivers Marine stationed at U.S. Embassy in Sierra Leone

After eight weeks of specialized training, Corporal Tor Evan Skeen graduated in December from the Marine Security Guard (MSG) school in Quantico, Va. The primary mission of the MSG is to provide security, particularly the protection of classified information and equipment vital to the national security of the United States, at American diplomatic posts.

Tor’s first assignment finds him at the U.S. Embassy in Freetown, Sierra Leone, West Africa. This posting will last for one year. Following this, he will be assigned to two additional American embassies; each Marine Embassy Guard posting will be a year in duration.

Tor attended kindergarten through eighth grade at Three Rivers Union School and graduated from Woodlake High School in 2009. He attended Northern Arizona University, graduating with a degree in Park and Recreation Management with a focus on Parks Protection.

In the meantime, during the summers, he returned to the Sierra where he worked for the National Park Service. He was the trailhead ranger at Mineral King from 2009 to 2012, then spent a summer as a trailhead ranger at Cedar Grove and another as a trailhead ranger at Lone Pine.

In November 2014, Tor joined the U.S. Marine Corps. From 2015-2016, he was at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia. In October, he began his MSG training in Quantico.

After his Marine Corps service, Tor’s long-term career goal is to work for the National Park Service.