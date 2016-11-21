Three Rivers hotel plan unveiled at scoping meetings

At two public meetings ­— in Three Rivers on Monday, Nov. 7, and Visalia on Thursday, Nov. 10 — to introduce a proposal to build the first new hotel in Three Rivers in 20 years, Tulare County planning staff announced that an Environmental Impact Report is being prepared for the project. The EIR, though not required by zoning law, is considered the best way to deal with some of the more problematic aspects of the riverfront project like riparian impacts, septic design, and the fact that the project will be partially located in the flood zone.

The proposed project site is located on the west side of Highway 198, on 8.66 acres adjacent to the Three Rivers Post Office. The Tulare County Resource Management Agency will be the lead agency on the EIR and issued a Notice of Preparation to the State Clearinghouse in Sacramento on Friday, Oct. 28.

The design plan features 110 rooms, a 700-square-foot breakfast area, a 500-square-foot conference room, swimming pool, on-site septic system, 15 extended-stay tiny homes, two tiny homes for staff use, and a riverfront trail. The hotel site and trail will adhere to a “dark sky” policy for lighting, using fully hooded exterior lights. A landscape buffer between the hotel and Highway 198 will preserve the natural viewshed.

The architecture will reportedly feature a natural color-scheme to blend in with the riparian landscape. Signage will be minimal, representatives noted, and local artists will be encouraged to display and market artwork in the lobby on a rotating basis.

A multitude of concerns and topics were expressed by attendees at the recent scoping meetings. Traffic and pedestrian safety, flooding, safety, and aesthetics top the list.

Because of the flood plain, an eight to 10-foot levee must be erected to protect the structures. The levee, it was mentioned, might divert the river in such a way that impacts the surrounding environment.

Mike Washam, RMA planning director, expressed that the agency is trying to make the project as environmentally friendly as possible.

“The best-case scenario would have the draft EIR released for public review and comment in the spring of 2017,” Washam said. “The time it takes to complete several associated studies and reports will ultimately determine the timeline for completion of the EIR.”

Three Rivers residents voiced concern that the aesthetics of the new buildings would take away from the unique feel of the town. Locals also expressed concern of poor drainage and septic odor.

Hector Guerra, RMA’s chief environmental planner, assured meeting attendees that this is only the scoping phase.

“We not here to give you all the answers,” Guerra said at November’s town meeting. “What we are looking for in the project scoping are concerns and questions so they can be addressed in the EIR. The developer is willing to hear suggestions about aesthetics and any other concerns residents or other agencies might have.”

As part of compliance with new AB52 CEQA regulations, area Native American tribal representatives have also been contacted to voice concerns as relevant to cultural resources. A crucial next step for the project’s manager, David Duda of 4Creeks Inc., is hiring a hydrologist to study how drilling wells will affect the river’s aquifer and neighboring wells.

If developers elect to install an on-site sewage and wastewater disposal system, the facility would be cleaner than neighboring leach fields and potentially mitigate impacts, officials reported.

Three Rivers Community Services District general manager Cindy Howell said she and the CSD board of directors have been asked to provide input on the project.

“CSD will be monitoring this project on every level,” she said. “We need to know how the drilling will impact us. The hydrology report will be huge.”

PUBLIC COMMENT Interested individuals, groups, and agencies may presently provide to the County of Tulare Resource Management Agency, Planning Branch, written comments on topics to be addressed in the environmental impact report for the proposed project. Comments should be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. Send comments to: Hector Guerra, Chief Environmental Planner, Tulare County Resource Management Agency-Economic Development and Planning Branch, 5961 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, CA 93277-9394; or via e-mail at HGuerra@co.tulare.ca.us ; or via facsimile at (559) 730-2653; or via phone at 559-624-7121.

Michael Seib contributed to this article.