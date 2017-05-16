Three Rivers Historical Society opens renovated Bequette House

ABOVE PHOTO: Cutting the red ribbon during the opening of the Bequette House were descendants of Bruce and Jessie Bequette - Quinn Martin, 17, of Thousand Oaks, great-great-niece; Rachel Caggiano of Visalia, niece; Joan Thomsen of Castro Valley, niece; Perri Martin of Thousand Oaks, great-niece.

Descendants of Jessie Bequette (1906-2010) were the dignitaries who cut the red ribbon to mark the opening of the lovingly restored Bequette home to the public on Sunday, May 7. The house, which was built in 1926 as the home of Bruce and Jessie Bequette, is located on Sierra Drive, adjacent to the Three Rivers Historical Museum.

The Three Rivers Historical Society purchased the 2.5-acre Bequette property in 2012. Since that time, the home has been under renovation.

Currently, it is in the process of being furnished with period pieces, including some of the Bequettes’ belongings, donated by nieces Joan Thomsen and Rachel Caggiano (Edith MacKinnon Perry’s daughters).

Three of Jessie’s dolls from childhood are in a glass case. A hutch in the dining area contains the couple’s Depression glass. A roll-top desk belonged to Jessie’s mother, Bessie; a barrister’s bookcase was Walter Fry’s. A treadle sewing machine belonged to Jessie’s sister, Edith Perry.

There is also a wood cookstove, a spinning wheel, and household furnishings. Still to come will be several themed gardens and a bathroom. The house will be available for group events and artist’s exhibits.

On the grounds, plans include the construction of a two-story barn, a replica of the old Bahwell Saloon (the first watering hole in Three Rivers), and a public-restroom facility.

This massive undertaking would not have been successful without the help of the community of Three Rivers. More than five dozen individuals donated time and/or money to the restoration, as well as public agencies and local businesses.

JESSIE BEQUETTE: IN HER OWN WORDS