Three Rivers Historical Society celebrates 25th anniversary

The history of Three Rivers is fascinating and intriguing with an eclectic cast of characters. So a quarter century ago, a group of proactive citizens set about creating an organization that would collect and preserve these stories from the past.

That organization, today well known as the Three Rivers Historical Society, never realized during its early days that it would one day itself be making history. But what started in 1991 with a small group dedicated to documenting Three Rivers’s past has evolved into a plethora of burgeoning accomplishments, including an attractive museum overflowing with artifacts and memorabilia, an annex highlighting the history of Mineral King, and an adjacent property with a historic Three Rivers home nearing completion of its restoration and a couple more proposed structures currently on the drafting table.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, the Three Rivers Historical Society will celebrate all of this and more at its Silver Anniversary party. It was 25 years ago this month that the group received its charter from the State of California.

For the past quarter century, the all-volunteer group has dedicated itself to the preservation of the local past so that future generations will understand the people, places, and events of this legendary place.

Looking back— In March 1991, the first board of directors of the Three Rivers Historical Society was appointed, consisting of John Holden, president; Barbara Crain, vice president; Mary Bronzan, secretary; and Verna Curtis, treasurer. Several other Three Rivers folks also stepped forward to assist: Ester and Maile Peck, Peggy O’Neil, Helen Savage, Thelma Crain, Stan Pavlou, Rita Pena, and Trudy Schuckert.

Meetings began being held monthly at the Three Rivers Arts Center. The group began heralding the good news of the Three Rivers Historical Society and members joined. Dues were originally $10 for individuals; life memberships were $100.

Three months after the group’s first meeting, there were 43 charter memberships and four lifetime memberships. Today, the group’s total membership is 155.

Present-day board of directors are: Tom Marshall, president (at the helm since 2008); Nancy Brunson, vice president; Dody Marshall, treasurer-secretary; Susan Wolff, docent coordinator; and directors Gaynor McKee, Rusty Crain, Pat Crain, Bob Burke, Shivon Lavely, Jackie Tuttle, and Kim Kauling.

Join the club— A Three Rivers Historical Society membership financially assists the organization in collecting, archiving, and researching local history, as well as supports and funds site development, property acquisition, and other major projects. Over the years, there have been several major benefactors, including some substantial bequests, and these have allowed for the dreams to be big and the projects to move forward.

Members actually get to see their dollars at work in tangible ways. They also receive a quarterly newsletter via email, invitations to special events, and a discount in the Museum gift shop. Dues these days are $25, individual; $40, family; $50, business; and $500, life.

Join the party— The TRHS 25th anniversary celebration is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Drive. Sip some wine and sample the refreshments while partaking in the silent and live auctions that, of course, support the future endeavors of the Historical Society. Open for public viewing will be the newly restored Bequette House and the new Mineral King Room.