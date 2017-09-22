Three Rivers Historical Museum hosts Tulare County fourth-graders for Native American Days
September 22, 2017
John Elliott / Sarah Elliott
California Native American Day is celebrated annually on the fourth Friday in September. Each year during this time, the Three Rivers Historical Museum provides an interpretive event for area schoolchildren so they may experience the distinctive cultures of California Indian people firsthand. The multi-day event features traditional Native American songs, music, art, and food.
