Jennifer Malone explains the native plant materials used in basket-weaving. (Click arrows for additional photos.)Nicholas Luna (left) tells Three Rivers School students how the California native people used soaproot. Sally Oliver explains how acorns are ground into flour. Delaine Bill demonstrates native drumming to Three Rivers School students. “The bigger the drum, the louder the sound,” he explained to Three Rivers School fourth-graders during their tour on Thursday, Sept. 21.A native blessing begins the tour for Willow Glen Elementary (Visalia) fourth-graders. Johnny Sartuche tells Heritage Elementary (Tulare) students of the traditions used in native tule and redwood dwellings. Sartuche assisted in the building of the huts that are on the museum grounds.

Three Rivers Historical Museum hosts Tulare County fourth-graders for Native American Days

September 22, 2017 - 21:15 admin
September 22, 2017
By: 
John Elliott / Sarah Elliott

 

California Native American Day is celebrated annually on the fourth Friday in September. Each year during this time, the Three Rivers Historical Museum provides an interpretive event for area schoolchildren so they may experience the distinctive cultures of California Indian people firsthand. The multi-day event features traditional Native American songs, music, art, and food.

