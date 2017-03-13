Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Three Rivers folks replace family's stolen sign

March 10, 2017
John Elliott

 

When the redwood sign that adorned the entrance to the Bar O Ranch on Old Three Rivers Drive disappeared in early January, shock waves rippled through the local community. The theft of the McKee family heirloom was another sign of the times: the world has changed.

But don’t tell that to Three Rivers. It didn’t take long for an idea to hatch.

A replica sign would be created and mounted, quietly,  while the family was out of town. The replacement sign is the handiwork of Bill Oliver Jr., a Three Rivers graphic artist who admits he’d rather be woodworking. The installation was donated by Fred Reimer (in photo, right) and Holland Wind (left).     

