Three Rivers burglary suspect arrested

For the past two weeks, Mark Frick, Three Rivers resident deputy, has been trying to piece together information from several Three Rivers thefts. On Friday, May 11, a pickup truck that had been identified by a victim of one of the Three Rivers thefts was spotted in Lemon Cove.

When deputies attempted to contact the pickup’s driver, Jonathan Elmore, 31, of Visalia, he fled the scene on foot. A be-on-the-lookout alert was issued for Elmore.

The pickup was seized by Sheriff’s deputies. Stolen items discovered in the vehicle included a motorcycle in the pickup bed, truck parts from another stolen vehicle, and a handgun.

On Wednesday, May 16, there was a break in the case when deputies received an anonymous tip that a stolen vehicle was parked at a residence on Road 140 near the Visalia city limits.

Sheriff’s deputies at the scene spotted a stolen pickup truck with a motorcycle, also reported stolen, in its cargo bed. Caycie Lower, 35, who is believed to be Elmore’s girlfriend, was contacted at the residence.

While deputies were conducting a search of the premises for evidence related to the stolen property, Elmore was located hiding in the attic.

Lower and Elmore were arrested on possession of stolen property and booked into Tulare County Jail. Elmore is also being held on 13 outstanding warrants all related to burglary, firearms, and stolen vehicle charges.

“Cameras, cameras, cameras,” said Deputy Frick. “I can’t emphasize enough how much a camera on the premises can help me develop leads in these theft cases. Thieves cruise around Three Rivers and see lots of easy pickings, especially during the busy summer season.”

To report a crime or suspicious activity, please call Deputy Frick at (559) 740-8894.