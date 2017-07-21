Three Rivers arrests spike during summer season

Reckless or suspicious behavior in public can attract the wrong kind of attention. And apparently that’s what happened recently to some Three Rivers visitors.

On Saturday, July 8, Arturo Moreno, 37, was floating in the Kaweah River near Kaweah Park Resort when he was swept over the falls at a place where there have been several rescues this season.

Moreno was able to climb out of the water unassisted but a deputy who was called to the scene suspected the river swimmer might be intoxicated. After giving false information to the deputy, the identification check turned up an outstanding warrant for parole violation.

The Perris, Calif., resident was arrested and taken into custody on charges of providing false information to a police officer and the parole violation. On July 12, Moreno was released to the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday night, July 14, a vehicle with three occupants on Quail Drive in the Cherokee Oaks neighborhood looked out of place to a sheriff’s deputy. When the officer pulled the car over to investigate, there were telltale signs of drug use.

Arrested at the scene were Sergio Aguirre, 37, of Farmersville; Leticia Resendiz, 26, of Exeter; and Alexis Hernandez, 25; of Exeter. All three were charge with being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.