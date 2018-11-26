Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Noelle Thompson (third from right), owner of Sequoia Coffee Company and Josh Moore (third from left), head barista, welcomed their after-hours visitors. (Click arrows for additional photos.) Anne Lang, owner of Anne Lang’s Emporium with Ete Rothenberg, owner of Country Properties and Chamber of Commerce board member. At left (from left to right) are Kim Mann, Hardip Mann, and Deep Singh, owners of Three Rivers Market, with Katie St. Martin (back center) and family members. Matt and Roxanne Williams (front), owners of Three Rivers Brewing Company, being photobombed by some of Santa’s helpers.

Three Rivers after dark

November 26, 2018 - 18:36 admin
Chamber of Commerce kicks off holiday season
November 23, 2018
By: 
John Elliott

 

The occasion was the Lighting of the North Fork Bridge, the first time the 62-year-old bridge had been adorned with Christmas lights for more than 40 years. An estimated 200 community members and visitors turned out Friday, Nov. 16, to see the lights go on at 5:30 p.m. 

Immediately following the ceremonial lighting was a Progressive Mixer. Celebrants of this holiday kick-off event made their way up canyon and visited five businesses in a walkable strip that included tasty snacks and treats at Anne Lang’s Emporium, Sequoia Coffee Company, Buckaroo Diner, Three Rivers Market, and Three Rivers Brewing Company.  

