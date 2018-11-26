Three Rivers after dark

The occasion was the Lighting of the North Fork Bridge, the first time the 62-year-old bridge had been adorned with Christmas lights for more than 40 years. An estimated 200 community members and visitors turned out Friday, Nov. 16, to see the lights go on at 5:30 p.m.

Immediately following the ceremonial lighting was a Progressive Mixer. Celebrants of this holiday kick-off event made their way up canyon and visited five businesses in a walkable strip that included tasty snacks and treats at Anne Lang’s Emporium, Sequoia Coffee Company, Buckaroo Diner, Three Rivers Market, and Three Rivers Brewing Company.