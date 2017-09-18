Themed parties for the picking at TRUS Foundation fundraiser

ANNUAL DINNER and AUCTION

ROMAN HOLIDAY

SEPTEMBER 17 - 4-8 pm

THREE RIVERS MEMORIAL BUILDING

$50 PER PERSON

Each year, the Three Rivers Union School Foundation hosts a gala fundraiser that raises money for the local kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school. It’s a fun, laid-back community event that includes a silent auction with a cornucopia of items on which to bid, a spirited live auction with higher-end prizes, and a delicious dinner.

This year, attendees will be traveling to Rome for an ethnic treat that will include everything from antipasto to ziti. And the beer and wine is included in the ticket price!

Tickets are just $50 each. They are available online at www.trusf.org

The event will be held this weekend, so don’t delay. It’s a wonderful, entertaining way to support Three Rivers School.

While everything about this year’s dinner/auction has been meticulously planned for a guaranteed good time, there is something somewhat new to which guests are also given access. It’s called Pick-A-Party.

Pick-A-Parties are community events hosted by volunteers. All the money raised goes to TRUS.

The Pick-A-Parties have been happening for the past four years, but for 2017-2018, they are expanded with some special offerings. So when you attend this year’s Roman Holiday event, there will be the opportunity to sign up for one or more of the following Pick-A-Parties:

Wine and Food Pairing— Hosted by David and Kristina Graber. $100 per person. Saturday, March 31, 2018, 6 p.m. Enjoy a delicious six-course dinner, with each course accompanied by wines from the Paso Robles region. For adults 21 years and older.

Three Rivers History Tour and Picnic— Hosted by Sarah Elliott. $25 per person. Saturday, March 24, 2018, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This springtime tour of Three Rivers and its fascinating history via car caravan will include seven stops and concludes with a picnic lunch. All ages welcome.

Family Campfire— Hosted by Kathleen McCleary. $10 per person. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 5-9 p.m. Enjoy hot dogs, s’mores, chips, cocoa, and hot cider around the campfire. Explore in the darkness by firelight and headlamp. Bring chair or blanket for seating. All ages welcome.

Local Beer and Food— Hosted by Paul and Keri Hardwick. $100 per person. Saturday, March 3, 2018, 6 p.m. A multi-course meal with beer pairings. For adults 21 years and older.

Baklava-Making Lessons— Hosted by Helen Bauer. $25 per person. Monday, Nov. 12, 2017, noon to 3 p.m. Participants will receive a list of materials to bring so they will go home with a tray ready to be baked or frozen. Helen will supply materials for one tray to be divided by participants. Bring lunch foods to share; drinks provided.

Pysanky Easter Egg-Making— Hosted by Helen Bauer. $25 per person. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Materials provided; no special skills are needed for this fun workshop. Participants will make one or two eggs depending on how much time is spent on each one. Bring lunch foods to share; drinks provided.

Tequila and Mescal Tasting and Pairing Dinner— Hosted by Dane and Allison Millner. $100 per person. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 5 p.m. A South-of-the-Border fling. For adults 21 years and older.

Soap Making— Hosted by Janene Lasswell. $60 per person. Sunday, Oct. 14, 2017, 10 a.m.-noon. All supplies are provided for this two-hour beginners’ soap-making class. Janene will provide the soap base, then students get to customize their own colors, scents, and designs. Each

student leaves with 10 bars of soap.

Book Launch: The Italian Party— Hosted by Chris Lynch. $125 per person. Friday, April 6, 2018, 7 p.m. Christina Lynch, New York Times bestselling author will celebrate the release of her newest novel, The Italian Party, by preparing an Italian dinner for eight people in her Three Rivers home. Chris will talk about the research and writing process, and will serve recipes mentioned in the novel. The price of the dinner includes a signed hardcover edition of the book, which is being published by St. Martin’s Press and will be on bookshelves in March.

Indian Dinner— Hosted by David and Sue Sherwood. Date to be determined. $60 per person. Authentic Indian cuisine prepared by Mohinder Sall, former restaurateur and a Three Rivers business owner.