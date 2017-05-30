Teen rescued from river

It’s not if the next river rescue will occur, but when. The latest swimmer to test fate was a teenage girl who was staying at Kaweah Park Resort with her family.

On Saturday, May 20, the young river-goer thought it okay to float past the beach at the popular Three Rivers campground on an inflatable raft. It didn’t take long for the turbulent rapids to throw the teen off the inflatable and into the cold river. She panicked, which made trying to hold on to rocks and brush on the far side of the channel even more difficult.

To make matters worse, the victim’s anxiety caused her to have a respiratory attack. The first rescuers arrived within minutes of the 911 call.

The team of three composed of the Three Rivers resident deputy, a Tulare County firefighter, and a paid-call volunteer. The local team is well-versed in river rescue.

One team member entered the water and secured a rope on the other side of the channel. The rescuer then secured the victim to the rope, and she was assisted back across to safety.

“It was touch-and-go for a minute or two,” said one of the first responders. “I really thought we were going to lose her.”

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene. Her breathing returned to normal and she was released to the care of her family.

RIVER WARNING

River conditions are currently extremely dangerous. In April, there were two drownings in the foothills of Sequoia National Park within eight days of each other. The cold, swift, and dangerous Kaweah River and South Fork of the Kings River are posing a greater risk to public safety than in recent years.

Visitors to Three Rivers and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks are urged to find activities well away from the river. It’s a matter of life and death.