'Tales from the Tomb' brings the past to life

For the second consecutive year since its inception in 2000, the Tulare County Historical Society held its annual Tales from the Tomb event at the Three Rivers Cemetery. On Saturday, Oct. 22, long-deceased Three Rivers residents rose from their graves to tell their stories and some of the history of Three Rivers and Tulare County.

The creator of this informative and entertaining program is Dallas Pattee, who also researches and writes the scripts. This year’s characters were Hale Dixon Tharp, the area’s first Euro-American settler (played by Steve LaMar of Three Rivers); John Muir, “father of the Sierra”; Ida Purdy, Kaweah Post Office postmistress; Ernest Britten, first Sequoia National Park ranger; and Mary Barton, Three Rivers pioneer (played by Elizabeth LaMar of Three Rivers).

The event made its debut at the Visalia Cemetery and has also been previously held at the Smith Mountain Cemetery (Dinuba) and Eshom Valley Cemetery.