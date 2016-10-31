Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / 'Tales from the Tomb' brings the past to life
The 2016 Tales from the Tomb cast consisted of (from left to right) Frank Helling (John Muir), Dallas Pattee (creator/hostess), Sharon MacMilllan (Ida Purdy), Brent Gill (Ernest Britten), Steve LaMar (Hale Tharp), and Elizabeth LaMar (Mary Barton). (Click arrows for additional photos.)Steve LaMar as Hale Dixon Tharp (1830-1912).Elizabeth LaMar as Mary Griffes Barton (1864-1960).

'Tales from the Tomb' brings the past to life

October 31, 2016 - 16:58 admin
October 28, 2016
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

For the second consecutive year since its inception in 2000, the Tulare County Historical Society held its annual Tales from the Tomb event at the Three Rivers Cemetery. On Saturday, Oct. 22, long-deceased Three Rivers residents rose from their graves to tell their stories and some of the history of Three Rivers and Tulare County. 
 
The creator of this informative and entertaining program is Dallas Pattee, who also researches and writes the scripts. This year’s characters were Hale Dixon Tharp, the area’s first Euro-American settler (played by Steve LaMar of Three Rivers); John Muir, “father of the Sierra”; Ida Purdy, Kaweah Post Office postmistress; Ernest Britten, first Sequoia National Park ranger; and Mary Barton, Three Rivers pioneer (played by Elizabeth LaMar of Three Rivers).
 
The event made its debut at the Visalia Cemetery and has also been previously held at the Smith Mountain Cemetery (Dinuba) and Eshom Valley Cemetery.

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2016 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X