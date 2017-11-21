Taking care of business

This November has been busier than most shoulder-season months as park visitation, especially on weekends, remains up.

There have been quite a few changes on the local business front since summer. And one new business that burst onto the scene is making quite a splash.

Three Rivers Brewery

Three Rivers may have been the last small town of any significance anywhere to not have its own craft brewery. But as of September that’s all changed.

The opening of Three Rivers Brewery means Three Rivers now has a brewery it can call its own, and it is fast becoming a community gathering place.

Owner Matt McWilliams got his first taste of the craft brewing business while installing and maintaining the equipment at a brewery back east. McWilliams saw the possibilities of owning his own brewery and tasting room one day but first he had to learn how to brew good beer.

He’ll be the first to tell you that brewing beer that’s consistently good requires a lengthy learning curve and a lot of trial and error. Fortunately, in Matt’s newly acquired craft, there is never a shortage of willing tasters to tell him or potential customers all about the latest concoction to be keg-ready.

After entering craft brewing competitions and winning some awards, Matt knew he was on the right track. He knew how to cobble together the steel tanks and mix the ingredients but where would be the ideal location to open the first brewery ever in Three Rivers?

Matt chose a riverfront property east of the Shell station, but first a zoning variance was needed. A permit to sell alcoholic beverages was required and a health department inspection for handling food on-site. The hoops to jump through were daunting.

But Matt persevered through it all and finally opened the doors of a tasting room and riverfront beer garden; the permitting process and tank installation took a year almost to the day.

Initial reviews of the beer have been off the charts. Matt chose the waning days of the busy season so he could keep up with the demand. There is still much to learn about his new business of craft brewing but Matt has remained true to his motto: Brewing Good Beer for Good People.

SpineWorks Chiropractic

The opening of Three Rivers Brewing has created the need for more onsite space for storage to accommodate the brewery’s food service. There are limited options but Tern Yang, D.C., of SpineWorks relinquished his space between the brewery and Main Fork Art Station.

Yang, a chiropractor, was treating Three Rivers clients on Fridays at his space at 41763 Sierra Drive. Today (Friday, Nov. 17) will be his last day in Three Rivers.

Patients who want to continue to see Yang may make appointments at his Visalia office located at 4126 S. Demaree. (See the SpineWorks ad in the Kaweah Network on page 9 for contact information.)

River’s Edge Boutique

Also among recent closings is River’s Edge Boutique next to Sequoia Snack Shack. Thao Pham — who with her partner, Noah Watermaker, purchased River’s Edge from Bonnie Farkas in August 2015 — had an eye like her predecessor for gently used clothing and accessories. But the business closed its door for the last time in October.

El Charro Restaurant

Pablo Torres and Leticia Vega, owners of Woodlake’s El Charro Mexican Restaurant, were forced to vacate their lease and relocate their business of seven years to Tulare. They will reopen as El Charro Café. The couple previously worked at Serrano’s Mexican Restaurant (now Casa Mendoza) in Three Rivers where they credit Hector Serrano and Aurelia Mendoza as mentors who taught them what they needed to know to open their own place.

Kaweah Park Resort

Also recently closed is Kaweah Park Resort. That landmark campground property, with one of the best riverfront beaches in Three Rivers, is reportedly in escrow. Details are being worked out in a sale estimated to be around $1.5 million.

Ja Nene Natural Body Products

Janene Lasswell’s new shop, Ja Nene Natural Body Products, is now open at the corner of Sierra Drive and Mineral King Road. If you want to check out the new shop she will be open five more days (until November 22), then shoppers may find her at the Perfect Gift Boutique at the Three Rivers Arts Center on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24 and 25. Following a brief holiday hiatus, Janene will reopen her shop after January 1, 2018.

Bank of the Sierra

The newest branch of Bank of the Sierra opened this month in Woodlake on Valencia Blvd. The new bank has taken over the space formerly occupied by Valley Business Bank. Bank of the Sierra is continuing its growth spurt with new branches planned for Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Donald Mosley, DDS

Dr. Don Mosley and wife Teriz will vacate their dental office at the end of November as the couple officially embarks upon retirement. The Mosleys’ Three Rivers practice of 16 years and patient records will be merged with the office and practice of Darren Rich, DDS, at Three Rivers Family Dentistry. Mosley’s patients will be seen by Dr. Jason Jeter of Three Rivers who will also retain Dr. Mosley’s hygienist, Kathy Brown.

3R Velo

If you have yet to give indoor cycling a spin, John Chappell of Three Rivers opened the first spin biking studio ever in Three Rivers in May 2017. The 3R Velo state-of-the-art cycling studio features 10 Stages indoor spin bikes each equipped with a power meter for instant and constant feedback.

Two classes per day — morning and afternoon — are held Mondays through Thursdays, and one class on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to www.3Rvelo.com

Sierra Subs and Salads

Sierra Subs and Salads will take their traditional winter break this year in December. Voted one of Yelp’s top 100 eateries for 2017, the gourmet sandwich shop will be closed from December 8 to 26.

Dane and Allison Millner, owners of Sierra Subs for eight years, annually travel to exotic corners of the Earth in search of tasty ideas for new menu items. Look for 2018 to feature some fresh specials with international flair.

Jag’s Edge Hair Salon

Gaelyn “Jag” Humphrey took over the hair salon of Gary Shadrick (1945-2017), who had owned and operated Shadrick’s Salon in Three Rivers since 1967. Jag continues to operate in the same location below the Pizza Factory in the Village Shopping Center.

Orchard Restaurant

This Lemon Cove eatery at the junction of Highway 198 and the Woodlake turn-off has been closed for a couple weeks but there are plans that the restaurant will reopen once the owner is free from other obligations.